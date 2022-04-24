4-3-3: Liverpool’s predicted starting lineup vs Everton

Liverpool scored four past Everton at Goodison Park earlier in the campaign. The Reds should be considered favorites to earn all three points at Anfield today.

As far as the team news is concerned, Klopp has confirmed that Firmino remains the only injury concern in the squad (LFC). So, ideally, the Brazilian should be rested.

We face an all-important semi-final clash against Villarreal on Wednesday night and therefore, Klopp may make a few changes to the squad that started vs Man Utd.

At the back, Ibrahima Konate, who has scored 3 goals in his last 3 starts, could replace Joel Matip to start in the central defense with Van Dijk. Robbo and Trent should feature again in the fullback positions.

Captain, Jordan Henderson, played for full 90 minutes vs the Red Devils. He could be rested and Naby Keita might return to partner Thiago and Fabinho in the center of the park.

Salah ended his mini goal drought last week and Mane is in sensational form at the moment. So, the African duo may start again in the attack.

Winter signing, Luis Diaz, started against Benfica (CL), City (FA Cup) and United (PL) and I think Diogo Jota could return to replace him in the lineup.

Here is Liverpool’s predicted starting lineup vs Everton: