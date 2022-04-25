German international, Serge Gnarby’s is yet to agree a new deal with Bayern Munich and he could end up leaving the Bundesliga giants.

Earlier this month, Goal reported that Liverpool are interested in hiring the services of the former Arsenal winger, who will be out of contract in 2023 and currently earns around 8 million euros per year i.e. £130,000-a-week.

More recently, Spanish outlet, Fichajes, have reported that Liverpool have made contact and inquired about signing the Kaiser from the Allianz Arena outfit.

The news source have mentioned that the presence of a German coach (Jurgen Klopp) could attract the player to move to Anfield where he will get the chance to reunite with former Bayern team-mate, Thiago Alcantara.

On the other hand, it is stated that Gnabry may find it hard getting into the starting XI because at Liverpool, the first choice right-winger is Mohamed Salah.

In my view, we do need depth as far as the right-wing position is concerned. Salah will turn 30 in June and sooner or later, we will need to find someone young to take his place.

In the winter transfer window, Klopp opted to sign Luis Diaz from Porto. The Colombian star has proved to be an instant hit and has mainly featured on the left flank, a position dominated by Sadio Mane over the years.

Now, we have Mane and Diaz on the left flank, Jota and Firmino in the CF/False 9 role but there is no one good enough to cover for Salah. As yet, the Reds have not replaced the likes of Shaqiri and Wilson.

Gnabry, 26, has the quality and the experience to improve our attack. This term, he has so far netted 16 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions for Bayern Munich.

In your view, should Liverpool move in to secure his signature?