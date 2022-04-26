Should Liverpool Plunder Bayern Munich in the Summer Window?

With Liverpool still fighting for a historic quadruple, it’s hard to see where this side can improve ahead of next season. The signs are that prolific striker Mohamed Salah will be staying at the club and that’s an obvious bonus for Jurgen Klopp’s men moving forward.

All other areas appear to be covered but that doesn’t stop the transfer rumour mills from getting into full swing. Perhaps it’s the case that no side will want to stand still as their big rivals keep improving their squad.

In the case of Liverpool, striking back up to Salah is the aim, if those gossip columns are to be believed. In particular, three players from Bayern Munich are in the frame but would any of them improve the set up at Anfield?

Closing out the Season

Before Liverpool can look ahead to the next campaign, they must focus on their remaining challenges. The Reds are locked in a battle with Manchester City for the Premier League title and are still fighting in the Champions League and FA Cup.

Serge Gnabry

Those rumour mills are suggesting that Serge Gnabry is the man most likely to leave Bayern at the end of the season. The 26-year-old was briefly with Arsenal but has since established himself as a major force in his five years at the Allianz Arena.

Gnabry’s most impressive returns have come while on international duty with Germany. In his first 30 internationals, he’s found the net on no fewer than 20 occasions and, while he isn’t quite so prolific at club level, he can still do an effective job as a support striker.

Kingsley Coman

French international Kingsley Coman isn’t deployed as an out-and-out striker so his scoring record needs to be put into context. As a winger, he has a healthy return of 40 goals in 171 matches since crossing from Juventus in 2016.

Coman is also charged with lining up the assists for the front men and as such, he may be a better fit for Liverpool’s requirements. He’s still only 25 and ready to hit his prime over the next few years.

Robert Lewandowski

While Bayern Munich are tipped to have a mass clearout of players in the summer, surely they would want to hold onto one of the most prolific strikers in world football? Robert Lewandowski is closing in on 350 goals for his current club and he’s getting better as the years go by.

In each of his last three seasons, the Polish international has averaged at better than a goal a game and that’s bound to attract interest from elsewhere. Bayern have a dilemma in the sense that Lewandowksi will be 34 in August. If they choose to say goodbye before his record starts to dip, it could see other sides take a gamble on his effectiveness over the next few seasons.

If Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still banging them in at 40, maybe Robert Lewandowski can do a similar job at Anfield.