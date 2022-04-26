Liverpool prepared to move in to sign £84million star – Report

Liverpool have been linked with Uruguayan international and Benfica star, Darwin Nunez, for quite some time and the latest reports are interesting.

According to a story covered by AS today (news image provided below), several teams are interested in signing the in-form striker and Liverpool are prepared to move in to hire his services.

In the Premier League, the standout candidates are Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and reigning champions Manchester City.

The renowned Spanish media outlet have stated that for now, super-agent, Jorge Mendes, will meet the English teams this week to discuss the future of the 22-year-old forward.

It is reported that Benfica would want to sell him for a club-record fee of 130 million euros but if that is not possible, his price tag will not fall below the 100 million euros mark (£84million).

Nunez has been in world-class form for the Primeira Liga giants this season. So far, in just 30 starts, the youngster has directly contributed in 37 goals (33 goals and 4 assists).

In the Champions League quarter-final tie against Liverpool, the former Penarol striker scored in the first leg at Estadio da Luz and then a week later, he found the net at Anfield as well.

Jurgen Klopp heavily praised the South American star, who was happy with the comments made by the Liverpool manager (via The Mirror).

Back in 2018, the Merseysiders broke their transfer record to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in a deal worth £75million (The Guardian). Should they now break the transfer record to sign Darwin Nunez for £84million?