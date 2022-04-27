If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are serious about signing French international, Aurelien Tchouameni.

According to Foot Mercato, the Reds have gone on the attack and want to beat Real Madrid to hire the services of the Les Bleus midfielder.

News – Liverpool prepared to move in to sign £84million star – Report

The French media outlet claim that Jurgen Klopp loves the 22-year-old star and is keen on getting his signing done this summer. The news source have further added that the Anfield club have held talks with the representatives of the player.

Tchouameni has so far featured in 47 games for Monaco in the current campaign, scored 3 goals and provided 2 assists. He mainly plays in the defensive midfield role.

The youngster has made 8 appearances for the senior national side thus far and was part of the squad that won the UEFA Nations League last year under Didier Deschamps.

The ex Bordeuax player’s current deal will expire in 2024 and Foot Mercato report that it would take a fee of well above 50 million euros to secure his signature. Last month, Sport (via The Faithful) revealed that a bid worth £51million (60 million euros) could be enough to lure him.

Scenario at Anfield

Brazilian international, Fabinho, is our main defensive midfielder and the Samba star is arguably one of the best play breakers in the world. The 28-year-old is irreplaceable in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Moreover, the likes of Thiago Alcantara, and skipper, Jordan Henderson, have proved to be effective in the No. 6 role over the years.

Therefore, in my view, there is no urgent need to sign a holding midfield star in the summer transfer window. What do you think? Should Liverpool pay £51million for Aurelien Tchouameni?