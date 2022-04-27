Two changes – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Villarreal

Liverpool earned a hard fought victory in the Merseyside Derby at the weekend and will face Villarreal in the Champions League tonight.

The Yellow Submarine have already defeated Juventus and Bayern Munich in the competition and the Reds are not expected to take them lightly.

News – Liverpool prepared to move in to sign £84million star – Report

As far as the team news is concerned, Jurgen Klopp may make a couple of changes to the squad that started vs Everton on Sunday.

The German manager has confirmed that the only absentee from the team is Brazilian international, Roberto Firmino (LFC). The Samba star is edging closer to full fitness but will not be available vs the La Liga club.

In the attack, Colombian winger, Luis Diaz, could return in place of Diogo Jota. The South American star was highly influential in our victory over the Toffees. The former Porto star may feature with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

In the center of the park, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho would likely retain their starting positions. On the other hand, captain, Henderson should return in place of Guinean star, Naby Keita.

Konate scored both home and away against Benfica in the quarter finals of the Champions League but I would prefer Matip vs the El Madrigal outfit.

Keeping in view that Villarreal mainly set up in a compact 4-4-2 formation, the Cameroonian’s ability to make driving runs can help us create chances.

Therefore, the backline should remain unchanged and Alisson must start in the goal again. Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Villarreal: