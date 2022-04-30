On Wednesday, Liverpool defeated Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at Anfield. Today, they will collide against Newcastle in the early Premier League kick-off.

The Magpies were fighting for relegation at the start of the year, now, they are in the top half of the table and have won the last four games on the trot.

Keeping in view that the Reds will face Villarreal in the deciding leg on Tuesday, Klopp could make a few changes to the squad that started in the midweek.

Diogo Jota could make his 50th Premier League appearance for the club. The Portuguese forward could replace Diaz to start with Mane and Salah in the attacking third.

If Henderson is selected, it will be his 50th appearance of the current campaign. The skipper may feature on the bench today.

In his place, Naby Keita might get the nod to return and start with Samba star, Fabinho, and Spanish maestro, Thiago Alcantara, in the midfield.

As far as the backline is concerned, we may see only a single change. Joel Matip could return in place of Ibrahima Konate to start with Van Dijk in the central defense.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 starting lineup vs Newcastle: