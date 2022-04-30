As per reports going on in the media, Liverpool are heavily linked with French international and Monaco midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni. We have an update coming from Spain today.

According to Mundo Deportivo (news image provided below), Liverpool can get in the way of Real Madrid to steal the signing of the Les Bleus star.

The renowned news source have mentioned that Jurgen Klopp, who has recently signed a new contract to extend his stay at Anfield, wants to strengthen things in the center of the park.

One of the candidates that convinces him the most is Aurelien Tchouameni. The Catalan outlet claim that the Los Blancos are in pole position for now but Liverpool are not going to give up.

MD claim that Tchouameni’s transfer to Real Madrid could cost around 40 million euros but the battle between the two clubs could increase the value.

Two days ago, AS journalist, Sergio Santos, claimed that the 13-time European Champions will never pay a mammoth fee for the French midfielder, who (if signed) will initially be utilized as a substitute.

In March, Sport reported that Monaco want around £50million from the sale of their prized asset.

Last year, Liverpool lost Wijnaldum on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain. The Dutch international was one of the most important midfielders in Klopp’s team that won the Champions League (2019) and the Premier League (2020).

The Reds have not replaced him as yet and in all fairness, we have not really missed him in the current campaign mainly because all our midfielders have mostly remained fit.

Nevertheless, taking into consideration that the likes of Milner, Hendo and Thiago are veterans, young blood is needed for the future. Do you think Liverpool should move to sign 22-year-old Tchouameni?