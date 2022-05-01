Few days ago, Santi Aouna covered an exclusive story on Foot Mercato claiming that Liverpool want to sign Aurelien Tchouameni, who could cost over £41.8million in the summer.

More recently, the French journalist has revealed that the 22-year-old defensive midfielder is very interested in signing for Liverpool.

In an interview with Empire of the Kop, Aouna stated:

“For the moment, there is just some contact with his agent. Monaco knows it too. The player is very interested in Liverpool,”

“If Aurelien Tchouameni has managed to become regular in his performances, it is also because over time he has settled into a role that suits him better.

“Positioned higher on the pitch, his athletic and technical abilities allow him to bring a real plus offensively without neglecting defensive tasks. He is mature in and off the pitch. Complete player.”

Under the management of Jurgen Klopp, the central midfielders at Liverpool have not been able to score/create goals on regular basis.

Instead, the focus of the players in the center of the park is to maintain possession even under pressure, consistently press to win the ball back and help in attacking transition. As explained by Aouna, Tchouameni has the qualities and the abilities to fit in our system.

The Les Bleus star, who won the UEFA Nations League last year, naturally plays in the No. 6 role. For now, we have players like Fabinho, Thiago and captain Henderson who have proved to be highly effective in that position.

