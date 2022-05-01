Liverpool have kept the highest number of clean sheets in the Premier League this term and after 34 games, they have only conceded 22 goals in the competition.

Still, reports in the media suggest that the Merseysiders are interested in bringing in a central defender in the form of David Carmo.

News – £41.8million+ player very interested in signing for Liverpool – Journalist

According to a story covered by The Sunday Mirror today (press image provided below), Liverpool are leading the race to secure the signing of the 22-year-old player.

The renowned British news source have mentioned that the Anfield club have sent scouts on at least 7 occasions to observe the youngster.

It must be remembered that this season, Carmo has only made 17 appearances for the Portuguese club after returning from a long-term injury.

Earlier in the day, he featured for full 90 minutes in the 1-0 victory over Belenenses (6 clean sheets in 10 league appearances this season)

The Mirror claim that Manchester United are interested but Spurs and Dortmund are looking to seriously compete with the Reds to sign the versatile center half, who can also be deployed in the defensive midfield role.

The renowned media outlet further report that Carmo is valued at around £20million. However, two days back, we covered a story (via O Jogo) claiming that the Liga Nos side will only sell their starlet for £34million (exit clause).

At the moment, we have four top central defenders in the first-team squad and if we keep all of them in the summer, then there would be no need to add another CB.

Joe Gomez, who regularly started in our title-winning 2019-20 campaign, has mainly warmed the bench this term (3 PL starts) and is wanted by Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa (The Mirror).