Liverpool defeated Aston Villa in their last league game but they probably need a miracle to win the Premier League title.

As far as the next season is concerned, Manchester City have already reinforced their squad by securing an agreement to sign Norwegian striker, Erling Haaland.

News – Report – Liverpool pressing the most to sign £68million star – Decision close

In such a scenario, former Irish forward, Tony Cascarino, has backed Liverpool to hire the services of Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. The pundit stated (The Times):

“Signing Harry Kane would be the perfect way for Liverpool to respond to City’s capture of Haaland. Tottenham Hotspur are set to finish outside the Champions League places and if that happens Kane is unlikely to want to stay for another year.”

“The England talisman cannot go to City because of Haaland’s move, Manchester United are not an option because they will miss out on the Champions League and Chelsea already have Romelu Lukaku.”

“That leaves Liverpool as the only suitable destination for Kane — and he would be a great fit for (Jurgen) Klopp’s team.”

Kane, who earns around £200,000-a-week (The Mail), is one of the best strikers in the world. He has won the PL Golden Boot on three occasions and was also the leading goal-scorer at the last FIFA World Cup.

The Three Lions captain is valued at around £140million (The Mirror via The Faithful) and in my view, such an amount should not be splashed to lure a player who will turn 29 in July.

Under Klopp, the Reds have not normally operated with an out and out striker, still they have won major prizes. Liverpool have mainly used Firmino and Jota in the False No.9 role and lately, Sadio Mane has been brilliant in the central position. Versatile attackers like Salah, Diaz and Minamino are there as well.

Have your say – Should Liverpool move to sign Harry Kane?