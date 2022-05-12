Liverpool told £60million offer would be accepted for playmaker – Report

The future of Italian international, Nicolo Zaniolo, is up in the air and reports suggest that Liverpool are interested in signing him.

According to a story covered by La Gazzetta Dello Sport today (news image provided below), Roma are ready to negotiate a new contract with the versatile playmaker but everything will change if an offer of 65 to 70 million euros arrives (£60million).

The renowned Italian news source have mentioned that the 22-year-old star is wanted by a number of clubs but so far, the Giallorossi have not received any official offer.

GdS claim that Zaniolo’s preference is to stay in Italy and the likes of Juventus and AC Milan are looking to secure his signature. However, should Liverpool move in with a crazy offer, it would be hard to turn it down.

The media outlet report that Liverpool and Spurs have continued to monitor the player for some time and it is reiterated that an offer worth £60million would be needed to sign him.

Zaniolo rose to fame in the 2019 but unfortunately, consistent injuries hampered his progress in the last two seasons.

In the current campaign, the Azzurri star has made 39 appearances under the management of Jose Mourinho and directly contributed in 15 goals (7 goals and 8 assists).

Zaniolo made his debut for the senior national side in March 2019 and so far, he has scored 2 goals in 9 appearances for the four-time World Champions.

Liverpool have ample quality and depth in the attacking third but they do not have a natural cover for Salah on the right flank and they do not have a natural CAM as well. Nicolo Zaniolo can effectively play on the right wing and also in the No.10 role if needed.

In your view, should Klopp make an offer worth £60million to sign him?