The name of Aurelien Tchouameni is on the radar at Anfield and today, we have another update coming from Spain.

Yesterday, we covered a story (via Sport) claiming that Liverpool are interested in signing the French international, who is also wanted by PSG and Real Madrid. The Catalan source reported that the midfielder is valued at 60 million euros.

Today, AS (press image provided below) have revealed that the Les Bleus play breaker has decided to leave Monaco in the summer transfer window and his future is very close to being resolved.

The Madrid based outlet have mentioned that for Real Madrid, the biggest obstacle is the fee. Monaco have set a starting asking price that is as high as 80 million euros (£68million).

The Ligue 1 side signed him for 18 million euros and as per Transfermarkt, he is valued at 40 million euros. The Los Blancos are hoping that Tchouameni will force his club to lower the asking price to 50 million euros.

On the other hand, PSG have been in contact but the 22-year-old wants to leave France to try a new experience in Spain or in England. AS claim that the two teams that are pressing the most to sign Tchouameni are Liverpool and Chelsea.

The news source have gathered some interesting stats from artificial intelligence platform, Olocip. This term, in the No. 6 role, the Monaco midfielder has made the highest impact in the Ligue 1 with a game ratio of 9.64. PSG’s Danilo is in second place with 5.57.

Moreover, apart from being a solid defensive midfielder, the youngster has proved to be brilliant in attacking transitions. He is ranked fourth in generating the most value in offensive buildup.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.