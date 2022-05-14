Confirmed team news & Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Chelsea

Liverpool will collide against Chelsea in the FA Cup final. The Merseysiders have not won the trophy since Steven Gerrard lifted it in 2006.

On the other hand, the last time the Reds reached the final (2012), they were defeated by none other than Chelsea, who also went on to win the Champions League.

News – Liverpool told £60million offer would be accepted for playmaker – Report

Earlier this year, Liverpool defeated the Blues on penalties to win the League Cup. Who will come out on top today?

As far as the team news is concerned, Klopp has claimed that he has got multiple options in the center of the park to deal with Fabinho’s absence. The Brazilian international suffered an injury in the last league game vs Aston Villa.

We can expect captain Henderson to return and start as the main play breaker. Spanish international, Thiago Alcantara could feature with Keita in the midfield.

At the back, Ibrahima Konate, who scored a brilliant-headed goal in the semi-final vs Man City, could replace Matip to start in the central defense. On the other hand, Andy Robertson should replace Tsimikas to play in the left-back role.

As far as the attack is concerned, Mohamed Salah started on the bench vs Aston Villa. The Egyptian playmaker would likely return to start with Mane and Diaz upfront.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Chelsea: