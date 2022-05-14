Sadio Mane has been one of the most important players for Liverpool under the management of Jurgen Klopp and even this term, the Senegalese has been top class.

As per recent reports going on in the media, the African superstar is linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

On 9th May, Florian Plettenberg exclusively revealed that the Bavarians want to sign the former Southampton man in the summer transfer window.

On 10th May, Goal.com reported that the Merseysiders are relaxed about the situation and are set to re-open talks to sign a new contract with Mane.

However, yesterday, Plettenberg confirmed that secret talks have been initiated to lure the winger and Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann is aware of the plans.

Mane, who earns £150,000-a-week (The Star), has been in exceptional form in the current campaign. So far, he has netted 22 goals in all competitions for the Reds.

He helped Senegal win their first-ever African Cup of Nations and was named the Player of the Tournament. Moreover, he scored the decisive penalty kick to book The Lions’ place in the FIFA World Cup.

PG view:

Mane is way too important for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool must hold on to him. He is, without doubt, the most versatile attacker in the squad and is still firing on all cylinders.

He has proved to be brilliant on either flank and lately, the ex RB Salzburg man has been scoring for fun in the No.9 role.

As far as Bayern are concerned, they already have proven quality wingers like Gnarby (26), Sane (26) and Coman (25), who are in their peak years. Therefore, it is somewhat surprising that the German champions want to sign Sadio Mane, who will turn 31 in 2023.

In your opinion, should Liverpool hand Mane a bumper new contract?