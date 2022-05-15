Liverpool defeated Chelsea to win the FA Cup and will focus on their Premier League contest against Southampton next week.

As far as the transfer news is concerned, reports in the media suggest that the Reds are in a prime position to sign Portuguese starlet, Fabio Vieira.

According to a story covered by The Sunday Mirror today (press image provided below), Liverpool have struck a deal with Porto that will give them the first option to sign the 21-year-old playmaker.

The renowned British news source have mentioned that the player has got a release clause of £12.7million.

However, back in March, Portuguese outlet, Correio da Manha, revealed that Vieira’s current deal with the Dragons will expire in 2025 and he will cost around 17 million euros (£14.4million).

The youngster can effectively play in multiple offensive positions but he prefers to feature in the No.10 role behind the main center forward. In the recently concluded league campaign, he started 15 games and directly contributed in 20 goals (6 goals and 14 assists) to help Porto win the title.

In the winter transfer window, we signed Luis Diaz from the Liga Nos side and the Colombian has been highly influential for us. Yesterday, in the FA Cup final, he was named the Man of the Match.

Let’s hope that Vieira turns out to be a hit as well if he does end up moving to Anfield. It must be remembered that Liverpool have already reached an agreement to sign compatriot Fabio Carvalho, who also plays in the CAM/No.10 role (ECHO).