Liverpool have been linked with French international and AS Monaco star, Aurelien Tchouameni, and the latest reports are intriguing.

A week ago, journalist, Julien Maynard, reported that the Reds are in pole position to sign the Les Bleus midfielder, who is also wanted by Real Madrid.

Yesterday, Ekrem Konur, claimed that the Reds and the Los Blancos are in talks to sign the 22-year-old and AS Monaco are asking for a fee of 55-60million euros (£47m-£51m).

Konur works for Spanish source, Fichajes, who report that the Champions League finalists will meet the French side again at a later date to finalize the signing of Tchouameni. Who will win the race?

The Ligue 1 star is naturally a defensive midfielder and the media outlet have mentioned that the Anfield club are looking for someone who can cover for Fabinho. Therefore, Tchouameni is on the wishlist.

Captain Jordan Henderson and Spaniard, Thiago Alcantara, have operated in the No.6 role when needed but they are not holding midfield specialists and play different roles under Jurgen Klopp.

Tchouameni made his debut for France in September 2021 and he was an integral part of the squad that won the UEFA Nations League last year under the guidance of Didier Deschamps. So far, he has made 8 appearances for the World Champions and scored a goal.

Monaco have won their last 9 games in the league and are now in second place in the table. They only need a single point from the final fixture to confirm Champions League qualification.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.