Liverpool have been trying to agree a new deal with star playmaker, Mohamed Salah, and the latest reports seem positive.

According to an exclusive story recently published by Football Insider, the Reds are set for fresh talks with the Egyptian international and are confident that the deal is close.

The news source have mentioned that the former Roma star initially wanted a contract of around £500,000 a week but is now ready to compromise on his salary demands.

It is reported that Liverpool are prepared to agree a four year deal worth over £80million. This means that the Egyptian could end up earning around £400,000 a week until 2026.

Salah is one of the best attackers in the world and he is still the leading goal-scorer in the current Premier League campaign. The African superstar has also provided the highest number of assists in the competition.

However, lately, the 29-year-old has been out of form. The winger has only scored 2 goals in the last 8 league fixtures. He found the net twice at Anfield vs Manchester United, who have one of the worst defensive records in the Premier League this term.

In the FA Cup final, the 82-capped international was subbed off injured and it will not come as any surprise to see him out of the squad vs Southampton.

Salah has himself claimed (The Times) that he will be fit for the Champions League final. Liverpool need him at his best to win the No.7.

In your view, does Mohamed Salah deserve a contract worth over £80million?