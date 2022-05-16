Eight changes – Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 XI vs Southampton

Liverpool had an exhausting contest in the final of the FA Cup vs Chelsea and the Reds eventually won the trophy on penalties.

Tomorrow, the Merseysiders will face Southampton in the Premier League knowing that a win is needed to keep the title dream alive.

News – Liverpool strike deal, in prime position to sign £14.4million playmaker – Report

The dilemma for Jurgen Klopp is that key players have suffered injuries lately and the squad is tired. So, the German will have to rely on his B team vs the Saints. We can expect eight changes in the squad that started vs the Blues on Saturday.

At the back, Van Dijk was subbed off after 90 minutes at the weekend and the Dutch superstar must be rested. In his place, Matip could start in the central defense with Konate.

In the fullback positions, Tsimikas, who scored the winning penalty against Chelsea, should replace Robbo to start in the left back role. On the other hand, Joe Gomez could replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in the right back position.

In the center of the park, Fabinho remains sidelined. James Milner and Curtis Jones could replace Henderson and Thiago. Keita might retain his place in the starting XI.

In the attack, Firmino could start in the False No. 9 role, Origi could feature on the left flank and Diogo Jota might play on the right wing.

The likes of Mane and Diaz may start on the bench but Salah, who was injured in the FA Cup final, should be rested for the game on Tuesday night. Here is Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 XI vs Southampton: