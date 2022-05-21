Liverpool are currently linked with a few defensive midfielders and the latest name in the focus is that of Ibrahim Sangare.

According to Voetbal International, the Reds have firmly set their sights on luring the 24-year-old play breaker from PSV Eindhoven.

The Dutch news source have mentioned that Old Trafford legend, Ruud van Nistelrooy, who has recently been appointed as the manager of PSV, wants to do everything to hold on to the prized asset.

However, he cannot do anything if Liverpool opt to activate the release clause of 37.5million euros (£32million) to secure the signing of Sangare.

The Ivory Coast international started 26 games in the recently concluded Eredivisie campaign and helped the team keep 7 clean sheets. In the attacking third, he managed to directly contribute in 5 goals as well (3 goals and 2 assists).

PSV ended the season as runners-up, only two points behind Ajax. However, in the Dutch Cup final, they defeated Ten Hag’s side 2-1 and Sangare provided a crucial assist in the contest.

For the senior national side, the African star made his debut back in 2015 and so far, he has made 20 appearances.

To improve the midfield, Liverpool have mainly been linked with Aurelien Tchouameni of Monaco but the French international could cost over £63million (Foot Mercato). In such a scenario, Sangare, who can be lured for £32million, could be a cheaper alternative.

In your opinion, who should Jurgen Klopp sign to strengthen things in the center of the park this summer?