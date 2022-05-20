Liverpool signed a top-quality central defender in the form of Ibrahima Konate last summer and the Frenchman has been influential for us this season.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are interested in Dutch center back and Juventus star, Matthijs de Ligt.

According to a report covered by Calcio Mercato, the Bianconeri have offered a contract extension to the Netherlands star but he has not responded as yet.

The Italian news source have mentioned that the Old Lady must watch out for the attention the youngster is getting from the Premier League. Klopp’s Liverpool are thinking about signing the 22-year-old and even Chelsea are looking to hire his services.

De Ligt rose to fame in the 2018-19 season under the management of Erik ten Hag. The 35-capped international was the captain of the Ajax side that won the domestic double and reached the semis in the UEFA Champions League.

After that successful campaign, he moved to Juventus. The youngster has won every major prize in Italian football, his current deal is due to expire in 2024 and he earns around £280,000-a-week (Goal).

It must be remembered that Liverpool’s record signing and current highest earner is none other than Virgil van Dijk. The giant center half only earns £220,000-a-week (The Mirror).

So, I think it will be fair to say that any move for De Ligt is out of the question unless he wants to take a huge pay cut to unite with the Netherlands captain at Anfield.

For now, apart from Van Dijk, Klopp has got central defenders Matip, Konate, Gomez and young Williams. In such a scenario, there is no need to sign another center back.

In your opinion, who should Liverpool lure to improve the squad for the next campaign?