Stars return – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Wolves

Liverpool will collide against Wolves in the final Premier League game of the season. As far as the team news is concerned, we can expect a number of star players, who were rested vs Southampton, to return.

Klopp has confirmed that he would like Van Dijk, Salah and Fabinho to feature before the Champions League final but would not take any risks.

So, it will not come as any surprise to see the trio on the bench today. They could be utilized in the second half depending on the situation of the contest.

Matip and Konate would likely feature in the central defensive positions again. Robertson could return to start in the LB position, on the other hand, Trent Alexander-Arnold would probably replace the injured Gomez in the RB role.

As far as the midfield is concerned, captain Henderson, Thiago and Keita should return to replace Milner, Jones and Elliott.

In the attacking third, Luis Diaz could replace Diogo Jota to start on the left-wing. Sadio Mane may return in place of Roberto Firmino to feature in the No.9 role.

Takumi Minamino scored a fantastic goal against the Saints in the midweek and the Japanese international should start on the right-wing again.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Wolves: