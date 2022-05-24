Liverpool officially confirmed the signing of teenage sensation, Fabio Carvalho, who will become a Red on 1st July.

Having secured an attacking midfielder, the Merseysiders are in search of a top-quality defensive midfielder and they have been heavily linked with Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni.

Yesterday, we covered a story via La Nueva Espana claiming that the Anfield club have already moved in with an offer to sign the French international, who is also on the radar of Real Madrid.

We do know that the player has already agreed terms with both the Champions League finalists and is expected to make his final decision in the coming days (RMC Sport).

Today, AS have covered a story (press image provided below) and claim that beyond the European Cup final in Paris (28th May), Liverpool and Real Madrid are fighting an intense battle to hire the services of Tchouameni from the Ligue 1 side.

The Spanish news source have mentioned that the Les Bleus star, who won the UEFA Nations League last year, has the quality and the strength of a top midfielder and he would cost more than 60 million euros (£51million+).

AS further state that Liverpool and Real Madrid are prepared to agree a fee of over £51million to secure the signing of the 22-year-old play breaker.

The Los Blancos and the Reds are two of the most successful clubs in Europe, both are managed by world-class coaches and can guarantee success. The question is, who will win the race to sign Tchouameni?