Liverpool were unable to win the Premier League title and will need to strengthen their squad to challenge Man City, who have already improved their team for next season.

As far as the transfers are concerned, the Reds are heavily linked with AS Monaco star, Aurelien Tchouameni, and the reports coming from Spain are interesting.

According to a story covered by La Nueva Espana today (news image provided below), Real Madrid are pressing to sign the Frenchman after losing out on Mbappe but they face competition from the Reds.

The news source have mentioned that Liverpool have submitted an offer to sign the youngster but for now, the Los Blancos are in pole position to secure his signature.

Another source from Spain, AS, have reported that last season, the 13-time European champions failed to lure Mbappe and in response, they moved in quickly to sign Camavinga.

This time around, they have missed out on Mbappe yet again and now, they want to quickly capture Tchouameni from Monaco.

The famous media outlet have stated that Liverpool are fighting to win the race but the Spanish champions are reportedly closer to getting their man.

For now, Liverpool have ample quality and depth in the center of the park but Klopp needs to look at the future taking into consideration that important players like Thiago, Milner and skipper Henderson are veterans.

It must be remembered that we have not replaced Gini Wijnaldum as yet. The Dutch midfielder was one of the most important members of Klopp’s squad.

Do you think Liverpool can beat Real Madrid in the race to sign Aurelien Tchouameni?