Liverpool are fully focused on the Champions League final for now but after that, they will have to focus on improving the squad for the next campaign.

The Reds have been linked with Dutch international and Villarreal star, Arnaut Danjuma, for some time (EOTK) and the latest reports are interesting.

News – Liverpool prepared to agree fee worth £51million+ to secure signing – AS

According to a recent story covered by Marca, the Yellow Submarine are looking to sell a number of key players to make up for their failure to qualify for the European Cup.

The well-known Spanish media outlet have stated that Danjuma is one of the players put up for sale by the La Liga club.

Earlier this month, The Daily Mail reported that even Newcastle United are interested in signing the Dutch winger, who is valued at £40million.

Danjuma is a versatile attacker, he mainly plays on the left-wing but Spanish boss, Unai Emery, mostly utilized him in the No.9 role. He started 17 games in the recently concluded La Liga campaign and directly contributed in 13 goals (10 goals and 3 assists).

On the other hand, in the Champions League, he netted 6 goals in 10 starts. The 25-year-old star scored crucial goals in victories over European giants like Juventus (quarters) and Bayern Munich (semis).

The 6-capped international featured for 86 minutes against Liverpool at Anfield but failed to make any impact because Villarreal were more focused on setting up a defensive wall against Klopp’s men. He was unable to play in the second leg (semis) due to injury.

Liverpool have ample quality and depth in the attacking third but Origi is leaving in the summer and Minamino is also linked with a move away from the club (Anfield Watch).

Have your say – Should the Merseysiders move in to sign Arnaut Danjuma?