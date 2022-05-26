Liverpool are looking to sign a central midfielder and once again, Spanish international, Gavi, is in the limelight.

The Reds have been tracking Aurelien Tchouameni for some time but recent reports indicate that he is close to signing for Real Madrid (AS).

The Anfield club’s interest in Gavi is not new. Back in March, Mundo Deportivo revealed that Liverpool can secure the signing of the teenage sensation by activating the 50 million euros (£42.5million) release clause before 30th June.

More recently, another Catalan source, Nacional, have reported that Klopp’s priority is to sign the 17-year-old boy and Liverpool are willing to pay £42.5million to hire his services.

The young midfielder’s current contract at the Nou Camp will expire in just over 12 months and thus far, Barca have failed to agree a new deal with him.

As per stories covered by Mundo Deportivo and AS today (news image provided below), Barcelona have decided to sell Frenkie de Jong to raise funds but if Gavi does not sign an extension, then his departure cannot be ruled out.

The renowned media outlets have mentioned that Liverpool are after the Spaniard, who is also wanted by Chelsea, PSG, Everton and Bayern Munich. Mundo Deportivo report that the Bavarians would be willing to activate the £42.5million clause to sign Gavi.

In an interview with L’Esportiu, club president, Joan Laporta, was furious with the player’s agent and said:

“He has an offer for a long time and we still have no news that he has accepted it. This situation hurts us because we do not understand it. He is a 17-year-old boy, with a magnificent present and future at Barça; and we don’t understand what his representative is playing at.”

“Our proposal, within our salary levels, is more than acceptable. Now it turns out that his agent is comparing and delaying the decision. I do not like it”.

In the recently concluded La Liga campaign, the 6-capped international scored 2 goals and provided 6 assists in 28 starts for Barcelona. For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.