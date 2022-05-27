Liverpool have been linked with Dutch international Matthijs de Ligt lately and today, we have another update coming from Itay.

A week ago, Calcio Mercato reported that the Reds are interested in signing the former Ajax central defender, who is in contract extension talks with Juventus.

According to a story published by Corriere dello Sport today (news image provided below), De Ligt’s current contract with the Old Lady has got a release clause of 125 million euros and next year, it will rise to 140 million euros.

The Italian news source have mentioned that the 22-year-old star does not want that high an exit clause and is looking for a figure of around 75-80 million euros.

As far as the suitors are concerned, Chelsea are reported as the main contenders. The Blues, who have lost Rudiger, are looking to strengthen their defense and have made concrete steps to lure De Ligt.

On the other hand, Liverpool and Barcelona are looking at the situation very closely and weighing up moves to sign the 35-capped international.

CdS claim that De Ligt, who earns around 8 million euros a season (£130,000 a week) and likes the Premier League, is willing to extend his stay in Turin but wants to be the master of his own destiny. The Bianconeri have to act quickly. With Chiellini gone, they cannot afford to lose another key central defender.

The young center-half was the leader of the Ajax side that won the Eredivisie and the Dutch Cup back in 2019 and deservedly won the Golden Boy award.

At Anfield, Liverpool have ample quality and depth in the central defense. Therefore, I do not think that we need to sign De Ligt. Instead, a young right-back should be lured to cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold. What do you think?