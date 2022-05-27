Liverpool have one of the best attacks in the continent but they do not have a natural out and out center forward.

The likes of Firmino and Jota have done brilliantly in the False No. 9 role and lately, natural winger, Sadio Mane has scored for fun in the central position.

News – Liverpool weigh up move to sign £130,000 a week player, who likes Premier League – Report

Robert Lewandowski’s future at Bayern is up in the air and he is heavily linked with a move away from the Bavarians.

In such a scenario, former Liverpool and Real Madrid star, Jerzy Dudek, who won the UEFA Champions League with us back in 2005, has backed the Polish international to sign for the Reds. The legendary goalie believes such a move will be perfect for the 33-year-old.

The 49-year-old told Marca:

“He (Lewandowski) has been the best striker in Europe for many years and the last ten seasons at Bayern have been incredible, with eight championships and I think six times top scorer in the Bundesliga. He is an incredible player and I am surprised that Barcelona are interested in him.”

“I think the best thing for him would be to go to the Premier League, because he is strong, fast and, in my opinion, where he would fit best is in Klopp’s Liverpool. I know that Firmino is there, but he is not always one hundred percent and I think that for Lewandowski it would be the best scenario.”

Lewa rose to fame at Dortmund under the management of Jurgen Klopp. He scored over 100 goals for BvB and won four titles, including two Bundesliga crowns.

The veteran will turn 34 in August, still, he is one of the deadliest goalscorers around. In the recently concluded campaign, the 129-capped international scored 50 goals in just 46 appearances for Bayern.

The Bundesliga superstar earns around (Sky) 25 million euros per season (£410,000 a week) and reports indicate that the German champions are willing to sell him for a fee of £30million (CdS via The Faithful).

Have your say – Do you think we can afford to sign Robert Lewandowski?