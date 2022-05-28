4-3-3: Liverpool’s strongest possible starting XI vs Real Madrid

Liverpool have had a hectic schedule in the past couple of months and tonight, they will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

As far as the team news is concerned, Klopp has confirmed that Belgian international, Divock Origi, will be the only absentee due to a muscle concern.

At the back, Virgil van Dijk, who did not take part in the last few games, should return and I think the Dutch superstar must partner Matip in the central defense.

The Cameroonian partnered Van Dijk in the 2019 Champions League winning final against Tottenham Hotspur and has more experience than young Ibrahima Konate.

In the fullback positions, the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson would likely start again.

Thiago Alcantara suffered a minor injury in the last league game vs Wolves but he is fit and to have the strongest possible lineup vs Real Madrid, the Spaniard must start with Fabinho and skipper Henderson in the center of the park.

As far as the attack is concerned, Mohamed Salah, who has won yet another PL Golden Boot, should return to the starting lineup and partner Sadio Mane and winter signing Luis Diaz.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 starting XI vs Real Madrid: