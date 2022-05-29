Liverpool dominated possession against Real Madrid but failed to find the net mainly due to the brilliance of Courtois, who helped the Whites win yet another Champions League title.

The Reds now need to reinforce the squad for next season and reports are heavily linking them with Spanish international Gavi.

News – £30million ‘incredible’ star backed to secure perfect Liverpool move

The Merseysiders are looking to strengthen things in the center of the park and they are serious about signing the starlet from Barcelona.

According to Sport (news image provided below), Liverpool will do anything to sign Gavi from the Catalan giants in the summer transfer window.

The renowned media outlet have mentioned that the Reds have offered a big contract that is worth more than the proposal put on the table by Barca. The midfielder and his agent are aware that the La Liga side cannot match the terms offered by Liverpool.

The news source further report that the Reds are willing to activate the £42.5million release clause if they are able to convince the 17-year-old player to move to Anfield.

Sport claim that for now, Barcelona are finding it difficult to agree a new deal with Gavi. However, the good news for the Nou Camp outfit is that the youngster does not want to leave for money, he is happy at Barca and wishes to stay.

At Anfield, Thiago will turn 32 next year, skipper Henderson will turn 32 next month and Milner will be 37 in January. So, Liverpool have to strengthen their midfield for the future.

Gavi is a talented midfielder, who is already a regular starter for Barca and has made 6 appearances for Spain. In your view, should the Reds press to secure his signing?