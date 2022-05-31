Liverpool submit offer to sign £327,000-a-week playmaker – Report

Liverpool scored 94 goals in the Premier League last season and they have one of the best attacks in the world. However, they failed to score in three finals and should look to further improve their offense.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then star attacker, Sadio Mane, could end up leaving Anfield this summer and the Reds are looking at options to replace the Senegalese.

News – Liverpool ready to agree big contract, will do anything to sign £42.5million player – Report

According to a recent report covered by Sport (press image provided below), Liverpool have submitted an offer to sign Ousmane Dembele, whose current deal with Barcelona will expire in a month.

The famous Spanish source have mentioned that the Catalan giants cannot match the proposals put forward by the suitors and it is likely that the Les Bleus star will leave for free.

Mane’s departure is a possibility and the media outlet claim that Firmino is also on the transfer list. In such a situation, Liverpool have made contact with Dembele to secure his signature.

The French international excelled at Dortmund before moving to Barcelona but unfortunately, he has spent a lot of time on the treatment table in Spain.

The World Cup winning star mainly played in the No.10 role in Germany and has proved to be effective (when fit) on the flanks for Barca. Last season, he only started 15 games in the La Liga and provided 13 assists.

The 25-year-old star currently earns around 20 million euros per season (£327,000-a-week) and last winter, he was demanding a mammoth deal worth 40 million euros per season to extend his stay at the Nou Camp (ABC).

I think that salary would be the biggest obstacle for Liverpool because at the moment, their highest earner is Van Dijk, who only earns around £220,000-a-week (The Mirror).