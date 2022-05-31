If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are serious about signing Uruguayan international, Darwin Nunez, this summer.

According to Correio da Manha (press image provided below), the Reds will do everything possible to sign the Benfica star and this week, we may see decisive developments.

News – Liverpool ready to agree big contract, will do anything to sign £42.5million player – Report

The renowned Portuguese source have mentioned that the likes of Chelsea, PSG, Man United, Barca and Newcastle are interested in the 22-year-old forward and Liverpool are ready to beat everyone to seal his signing.

The Reds may end up losing Mane and as per CdM, Jurgen Klopp believes that Nunez will be an ideal replacement.

It is reported that the Eagles want 100 million euros (£85million) from the sale of their prized asset and would like to conclude a deal swiftly.

The former Almeria forward scored 26 goals in the Liga Nos and ended the competition as the top scorer. Moreover, he found the net 6 times in as many Champions League starts. Not to forget, he scored both home and away against Liverpool

Sadio Mane is our most versatile attacker. He is the only player who has excelled in the LW, RW and CF positions. Losing him would result in losing depth in multiple positions.

Nunez is a top player who can improve our strike-force but with Mane’s departure, Klopp will not have anyone good enough to cover for Salah and Diaz in the wide attacking positions. Therefore, in addition to a CF, the German manager will need to sign a versatile winger as well.

In your view, who should Liverpool sign to replace the African superstar at Anfield?