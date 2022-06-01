Liverpool are linked with a number of strikers and once again, the name of Victor Osimhen is in the limelight.

Former Italian footballer, Christian Vieri, has tipped the Merseysiders to secure the signing of the Nigerian international to improve their strike force.

The Azzurri legend told BoboTV via Napoli Magazine:

“If I were Liverpool, I would go and take Osimhen from Napoli. Everyone runs in Klopp’s squad, they go a thousand miles an hour. He would be perfect.“

Last month, The Mirror reported that the Reds are eager to sign the 23-year-old striker, who wants to play Champions League football next season.

The British news source mentioned that Napoli are prepared to sell their center forward for a fee of around £80m.

Osimhen had an injury-hit last campaign and that is why he only managed to make 32 appearances in all competitions for the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium outfit.

Still, when fit, the youngster was firing on all cylinders. The former Lille striker started 26 games and directly contributed in 24 goals (18 goals and 6 assists). He helped Napoli earn third place in the Serie A.

As far as his international career is concerned, so far, he has scored 10 goals and provided 6 assists in 21 appearances for the senior Nigerian side.

Divock Origi has already confirmed his departure from the Anfield club and if Mane does end up leaving as well then Klopp must move in to sign at least two quality attacking players this summer.

As per reports (CdM), we are also linked with Uruguayan star, Darwin Nunez, who netted 34 goals in all competitions for Benfica last season.

