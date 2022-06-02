Jurgen Klopp has been after Ousmane Dembele for a long time and the latest reports going on in the media are intriguing.

Two days ago, Sport reported that the Reds have moved in with an offer to sign the French international, who is set to leave Barca on a bosman.

More recently, Spanish source, Nacional, have reported that Xavi is trying to retain the services of the Les Bleus playmaker but he does not want to renew with Barcelona. He earns 12 million euros per year i.e. around £197,000 a week (Marca).

The Catalan outlet claim that Barca have offered him a salary lower than what he is currently earning. On the other hand, multiple clubs have offered him better wages and an important signing-on bonus.

At the moment, he has got offers from Liverpool, Bayern, PSG and Chelsea and it is stated that he would like to play in the Premier League.

Back in 2016, Klopp met Dembele and tried to convince him to move to Anfield but the playmaker decided to leave Rennes for Borussia Dortmund (Four Four Two). Now, the Spanish source report that the manager wants to hire his services in order to replace Sadio Mane.

The 25-year-old attacker directly contributed in 31 goals in his only season in Germany with BvB. However, since moving to Spain in 2017, the Frenchman has been highly injury prone (Transfermarkt).

On the other hand, Sadio Mane has been consistently fit and performed brilliantly for us in the past 6 seasons. Therefore, in my view, Dembele should not be lured to replace the Senegalese? What do you think.