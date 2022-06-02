Liverpool are going to be without Divock Origi next season and they might even be without star playmaker, Sadio Mane.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are interested in hiring the services of Dutch international, Arnaut Danjuma, who seems willing to move to Anfield.

News – Liverpool offer on the table for £68.2million star – Decision made

Ten days ago, Marca reported that Viallrreal, who failed to qualify for the Champions League, are prepared to sell their star attacker in the summer transfer window.

Today, as per a story covered by El Periodico Mediterraneo (news image provided below), the 25-year-old wants to leave the Yellow Submarine and has told the club to accept his sale should they receive an adequate offer.

The Spanish news source have mentioned that Danujma seems ready to sign for Liverpool if the Reds, who are closely following the player, come up with a proposal to convince all parties.

In a recent interview with Ziggo Sport, the former Bournemouth attacker stated:

“I was informed that Liverpool was following me closely.” “I will never lie and I think it is a bad quality if you are not ambitious. If a club appeared that offered me a higher platform to play in sports terms, I would always have to consider it.”

Last month, The Mail reported that Newcastle United are after the £40million-rated star. El Periodico Mediterraneo claim that apart from Liverpool, the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and PSG are linked with the 6-capped international as well.

The media outlet claim that Danjuma does not feel comfortable in Spain and will do everything possible to leave this summer.

In the 20-21 season, he mainly played as a winger, started 29 games for the Cherries in the Championship, scored 15 goals and also provided 7 assists.

In the recently concluded campaign, Danjuma mainly featured as a center forward, started 27 games in all competitions and directly contributed in 20 goals (16 goals and 4 assists). Should Liverpool splash the cash to secure his signature?