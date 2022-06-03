Liverpool have been linked with German international and Bayern Munich star, Serge Gnabry, for some time.

If the latest reports in the media are anything to go by then Gnabry is prepared to join Liverpool if his current wages are almost doubled.

News – £40million star seems ready to sign for Liverpool – Report

According to an exclusive report covered by Anfield Central, the Reds have held talks to sign the 26-year-old, who is rated at £68.4m by the Bundesliga champions.

The news source have mentioned that the speedy winger wants to agree a deal worth £250,000 per week to move to Anfield. On the other hand, Liverpool were hoping to offer around £200,000 per week.

His contract with the Bavarians will expire in 12 months and currently, he is taking home 8 million euros annually i.e. around £130,000 per week (Goal). So, the former Arsenal star is looking for a raise of £120,000 per week to sign for the Merseysiders.

Like Mane, Gnabry is a versatile attacker, who has proved to be brilliant in the wide attacking positions and he has been effective in the center forward / secondary striker roles as well.

He has won every major domestic prize with Bayern Munich (multiple times) and was a key part of the squad that won the Champions League two years ago.

In the last campaign, the ex Gunner scored 17 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions. As far as his international career is concerned, so far, in 28 starts, he has directly contributed in 26 goals (20 goals and 6 assists).

