Liverpool told £86million offer would get signing done – Corriere dello Sport

Liverpool need to adequately reinforce the squad and they are linked with numerous quality players.

Last month, Mirror Sport reported that the Merseysiders are vying to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli. Moreover, recently, former Inter Milan striker, Vieri, claimed that the Nigerian international would be perfect for the Reds (BoboTV via Napoli Magazine).

Today, Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below) have come up with an update on the future of the former Lille center forward.

The famous Italian news source have mentioned that Liverpool could end up losing Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich, who are also interested in luring Osimhen to replace Robert Lewandowski.

CdS claim that the Serie A club have been contacted by clubs from the Bundesliga and the Premier League and the suitors have been made aware of his high asking price.

The media outlet have reported that club president, Aurelio de Laurentiis, initially slapped an asking price of 110 million euros on Osimhem and now an offer of £86million (100 million euros) would be needed to get his signing done. Napoli have no intention of selling him for less than £86million.

The 23-year-old striker suffered a cheek-bone fracture last season and missed a number of crucial games for Luciano Spalletti. Moreover, unfortunately, he was not fit to take part in the African Cup of Nations for Nigeria.

In the Serie A, the young center forward started 23 games, scored 14 goals and provided 5 assists to help Napoli earn Champions League qualification.

In the Europa League, he only started 3 games and directly contributed in 5 goals (4 goals and 1 assist). The Italian club were knocked out by Barcelona in the first knock-out round of the competition.

In your view, who should Liverpool sign to replace Mane at Anfield?