Liverpool need to strengthen their aging midfield department and reports have heavily linked them with Spanish international, Gavi.

According to a recent story covered by La Repubblica, Barca have so far failed to agree a new contract with the 17-year-old sensation and the deal is far from close.

The Italian news source have mentioned that AC Milan are looking to sign the teenage midfielder but the main cause behind his change of heart is the strong interest from Premier League giants, Liverpool.

Last Sunday, Sport revealed that the La Furia Roja starlet’s preference is to stay with the Nou Camp outfit but they are not prepared to agree a lucrative deal.

The Catalan media outlet reported that the Reds have offered a big deal that will make him earn way more than the money Barca have put on the table.

Gavi regularly started for the Spanish club last term and directly contributed in 8 goals in the league. The youngster has already made 7 appearances for the senior national side and he was absolutely fantastic in the last contest against Portugal.

The versatile midfielder pulled the strings in the center of the park vs the Seleccao in the UEFA Nations League and was arguably the best player on the field.

Gavi still has a lot to learn but at the age of 17, he has already shown world-class potential, and therefore, a fee of £43million must be considered as a bargain. Do you think Liverpool can persuade him to move to Anfield?