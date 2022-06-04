If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool and Manchester United are in the race to hire the services of Darwin Nunez.

According to The Independent, the Red Devils are prepared to rival the Merseysiders for the transfer of the Uruguayan international, who has been fantastic for Benfica.

The renowned British news source have mentioned that the South American striker prefers a move to Liverpool but his representatives are prepared to listen to the OId Trafford outfit.

As far as the fee is concerned, Miguel Delaney claimed that around £100million could be needed to sign the 22-year-old center forward from the Eagles.

This means that Liverpool and United would have to break their respective transfer records to sign Nunez, who found the net 26 times in the Primeira Liga last season. He scored home and away against Klopp’s men in the Champions League.

At Anfield, the record signing is star defender, Van Dijk, who was lured for £75million (The Guardian), on the other hand, United splashed £89million (BBC) to break the record for Pogba, who is once again leaving the club on a free transfer.

Recent reports (CdM) have suggested that Man Utd have moved in with an offer worth £90million. However, Benfica think that they can get a higher fee for the star who scored 6 goals in the Champions League last term.

As per ESPN, the Liga Nos side want at least a fee of 130 million euros (£112million) and it must be remembered that Nunez’s current deal has a mammoth release clause of £130million (The Mirror).

In your view, should Liverpool outbid Man Utd to sign the prolific goalscorer?