As per the latest reports going on in the media, Liverpool are planning moves to strengthen their midfield and the attack for next season.

According to a story covered by The Sunday People (news image provided below), Liverpool are plotting a £120million raid on Leeds to sign Phillips and Raphinha.

News – £112million star would like to agree Liverpool move – Man Utd have bid £90million

The renowned news source have mentioned that the Reds, who might end up selling Mane this summer, are looking to send Takumi Minamino to the Whites in order to lure Raphinha.

Minamino was our top scorer in the League Cup and The FA Cup last term but the Japanese international only started a single game in the Premier League. The Asian star rose to fame at RB Salzburg under the management of Jesse Marsch, who is now in charge at Leeds United.

Raphinha is a speedy winger, who can effectively play on either flank. Last season, the 25-year-old South American scored 11 goals in the PL for the Elland Road outfit. So far, he has earned 8 caps for Brazil and scored 3 goals.

On the other hand, to improve things in the center of the park, Liverpool’s primary target was Aurelien Tchouameni but The People claim that the Frenchman is close to joining Real Madrid.

In such a scenario, the Merseysiders have targeted Phillips and Klopp is ready to move in and battle Guardiola to hire the services of the England regista.

The 26-year-old, who was part of the Three Lions squad that reached the final of Euro 2020, can play as a deep-lying playmaker cum defensive midfielder. For now, we have Fabinho in the No.6 role and even Thiago Alcantara has proved to be effective in the position.

Fabinho will turn 30 next year and the likes of Henderson, Thiago and Milner are already above 30. So, the midfield must be revamped with an eye on the future.

In your view, should Liverpool splash £120million to sign Phillips and Raphinha from Leeds?