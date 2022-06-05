Another day, another story about Spanish international, Gavi, who is heavily linked with a move to Liverpool.

According to a report published by Sport today (news image provided below), Barcelona have been negotiating with the player’s agent for some time but no agreement has been reached as yet.

News – Liverpool plot £120million raid to secure double signing – Klopp ready to move

The news source have mentioned that the La Liga side have prepared a formal contract renewal offer and will meet the representative of the midfielder next week.

The media outlet claim that the Spanish club are in a hurry to agree a new deal with the 17-year-old, who is seriously wanted by the Anfield club.

It is reported that Liverpool are prepared to immediately bid £42.9million (clause) to secure the signing if the teenage sensation decides to leave the Nou Camp.

Barca are ready to offer Gavi a five-year deal with an enormous release clause of one billion euros that was also included in the contracts signed with Fati, Pedri and Araujo.

The youngster made his debut for Spain in the UEFA Nations League last year and a few days back, he absolutely ran the show in the midfield against Portugal. Manager, Luis Enrique, trusts him and would likely include him in the squad for the World Cup.

Liverpool definitely need an energetic midfielder in the center of the park. Klopp has not replaced Gini Wijnaldum as yet and the likes of Milner (36), Henderson (31) and Thiago (31) are veterans.

In your opinion, should Liverpool bid £42.9million to sign Gavi?