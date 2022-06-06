The transfer saga surrounding Aurelien Tchouameno has taken a new twist as per the latest reports going on in the Spanish media.

Last week, Mundo Deportivo revealed that Liverpool have submitted an offer but the French international has decided to join Real Madrid instead.

However, as per stories covered by AS and Sport today (press image provided below), the situation is completely different and Liverpool could end up stealing the signing of the £69million-rated star.

After the UEFA Nations League defeat against Denmark, the Les Bleus midfielder said that he has not made the final decision on his future as yet. The 22-year-old stated:

“My future? It doesn’t worry me, because it’s a position I’ve always wanted to be in. At the moment when the best clubs follow me, it means that I am doing things well”, he pointed out, later adding: “I have not made a decision yet”.

Sport claim that Tchouameni’s statement is very similar to the comments made by Mbappe, who initially agreed to join Madrid but then took a complete U-turn to stay in Paris.

That is why, the 14-time European Champions are worried and not sure whether the young midfielder will keep his word to move to the Bernabeu.

The Catalan media outlet claim that in the end, it is all about money and Perez needs to meet the asking price set by Monaco or the likes of Liverpool, PSG could seal his signing.

AS report that the Ligue 1 side are demanding a fee of 80 million euros plus bonuses from the sale of Tchouameni. On the other hand, the Los Blancos are pushing to get a deal done for 50-60 million euros plus add-ons.

The news source have mentioned that the interest from PSG is driving the price up but the player does not want to stay in France, therefore, apart from Madrid, his only other option is to join Liverpool.

