Liverpool will have to sign a top quality attacker in the summer transfer window if they do end up selling Senegalese international, Sadio Mane.

According to reports going on in the media, the Reds are interested in hiring the services of Christian Pulisic from Chelsea.

News – Liverpool plot £120million raid to secure double signing – Klopp ready to move

Head of Bild for Football, Christian Falk, has confirmed that the Merseysiders are looking to lure the American international in order to replace Mane.

Today, as per a report covered by Corriere dello Sport (press image provided below), Liverpool could lose Mane to Bayern Munich this year and it is possible that Salah ends up joining Barcelona on a bosman next year.

The Italian news source have mentioned that to replace the former Southampton winger, Liverpool are weighing up a move to lure Pulisic from the Blues.

CdS claim that Jurgen Klopp knows the former Borussia Dortmund playmaker very well. The German manager has been made aware that an offer of £51.4million (60 million euros) would be needed to snatch him from Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old star is a versatile talent. He can effectively play as a winger (both flanks), central attacking midfielder, secondary striker and even as an out and out center forward.

Pulisic excelled in Germany under Thomas Tuchel before moving to Chelsea. Unfortunately, he has spent a lot of time on the treatment table in England. In the 2020-21 season, the 49-capped American missed 14 games due to fitness concerns.

On the other hand, last season, a major ankle injury kept him our for months and he only started 13 games in the Premier League.

Therefore, I do not think that Liverpool should sign Christian Pulisic to replace Mane, who has been super fit for us in the last five years. What do you think?