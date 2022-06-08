Liverpool submit £85million offer – Klopp willing to close record signing – Star wants Anfield move

Liverpool fans will wake up this morning with possibly the most exciting news of the summer.

Yesterday, Correio da Manha revealed that Benfica want 100 million euros from the sale of Darwin Nunez. Today, Record have reported that Liverpool have submitted an offer worth 100 million euros (£85million) to sign the Uruguayan international.

The famous Portuguese news source have mentioned that Jurgen Klopp is crazy about securing the signature of the South American star, who intends to move to the Reds.

It is reported that the 22-year-old could be on the verge of becoming the most expensive signing in the the history of the Anfield club.

Four year ago, the 6-time European Champions paid £75million to hire the services of Virgil van Dijk from the Saints (The Guardian). So, Nunez will become our record signing if somehow we do end up luring him for £85million.

The young center forward was one of the best goal scorers in the continent last season. He found the net 26 times in the Liga Nos and won the Golden Boot.

Moreover, he scored 6 goals in the Champions League against European giants like Bayern Munich, Ajax, Barcelona and Liverpool.

Against us, the speedy forward scored both home and away in the quarter finals. At Anfield, he struck the ball past Alisson three times but was denied by VAR twice.

Van Dijk rates Nunez highly and in a recent interview with Ferdinand, the Dutch international stated (FIVE):

“The name of Haaland, and also Darwin, he’s a bit similar, very direct, quick, tall, strong, and its quite difficult to play against those guys.”

A few days back, The Times reported that Liverpool will not pay over the odds to sign the striker from the Eagles. Today’s report covered by Record suggests otherwise. Let’s hope we can get the deal over the line.