Liverpool and Man City had the best defensive record in the Premier League last term, conceded 26 goals and the likes of Alisson and Ederson shared the Golden Glove award.

Still, reports in the media suggest that the Reds are looking to further strengthen their backline and Matthijs de Ligt is in the focus.

News – Offer made – Liverpool could steal signing of £69million star – Report

Last month, Calcio Mercato reported that the Anfield club are interested in luring the Dutch international in the summer transfer window.

More recently, the Italian news source have mentioned that the central defender currently earns around 12 million euros per season and Juventus have offered him a new deal that will make him earn 7.5 million euros per season.

So, it is not surprising that the 22-year-old does not want to put pen to paper. CM claim that the player would say yes to four clubs and one of them is Liverpool. It is reported that De Ligt is prepared to sign for the Merseysiders if they offer him a deal worth 12 million euros per season i.e. £197,000 a week.

The 36-capped international’s current deal with the Old Lady will expire in the summer of 2024 and it has a mammoth release clause of 120 million euros.

As per La Gazzetta Dello Sport (press image provided below), Juventus are looking to agree a new deal until 2025 with a lowered release clause of 70-80 million euros. The renowned media outlet have revealed that if the youngster forces a move this summer, then he could be sold for a fee of 70 million euros (£59.8million).

De Ligt was the captain of the Ajax side that won the domestic double and reached the CL semis in the 2018-19 campaign. He won the Serie A title in his first season in Italy and has also won the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup with the Bianconeri.

At the moment, Liverpool have ample quality and depth as far as the central defense is concerned. Van Dijk, Matip, Gomez and Konate are top players and therefore, Klopp really does not need to sign another center back this summer.