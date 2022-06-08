If the latest reports in the media are anything to go then Sadio Mane is close to leaving Liverpool to join Bayern Munich.

According to Sport1, all parties involved expect an agreement to be reached soon for the transfer of the Anfield star.

The German news source have mentioned that the Bundesliga champions plan to submit an offer that could be worth (£34million) 40 million euros (35 million euros cash and 5 million euros in add-ons).

It is reported that if the transfer is completed, Mane will become one of the highest earners at the Allianz and will take home around 20 million euros per season i.e. £330,000 a week.

The former Southampton playmaker’s current contract with the Anfield club is only worth £100,000 a week (Mirror Sport). He surely deserves a bumper pay rise and it will be painful for the supporters to see him leave.

Salah may have won the most individual awards but in my view, Sadio Mane has been the most important attacker under the management of Jurgen Klopp.

He is the only player who has proved to be brilliant on the right wing, left wing and even as a center forward. The African superstar has been the best offensive player in our major title triumphs.

Liverpool won the Champions League in 2019 and the Senegalese man was the only Reds playmaker that made it into the UCL Squad of the Season and the UEFA Team of the Year.

A year later, the Merseysiders won the Premier League by earning 99 points. Once again, (like 2018-19) Mane was the only LFC attacker that made it into the PFA Team of the Year.

In the UEFA Super Cup victory against Chelsea, the 30-year-old star scored 2 goals and was named the Man of the Match. Moreover, in the FIFA Club World Cup final vs Flamengo, he put the ball on the plate for Firmino to score the winning goal.

Last season, in the second half of the campaign, Salah’s form dipped badly, on the other hand, Mane continued scoring for fun. In all fairness, he should not be allowed to leave but for now, the departure seems inevitable.