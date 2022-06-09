Liverpool have been heavily linked with Uruguayan international, Darwin Nunez, in the past 24 hours and the latest reports are highly positive.

A few hours ago, Record covered a new exclusive report and revealed that the Reds and Benfica have now sealed a total agreement for the transfer of the South American striker.

The famous Portuguese news source have mentioned that Liverpool have agreed a fee worth 100 million euros. They will initially pay 80 million euros (£68.5million) and the remaining 20 million euros in add-ons.

Nunez’ transfer will be the second most expensive in the history of Benfica, who sold Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid in a deal worth 120 million euros.

Manchester United have been interested in signing the 22-year-old forward as well but he wants to play under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

The lure of Champions League football has proved to be one of the major factors. United will be taking part in the second tier of European football (Europa League) next season.

As per Fabrizio Romano (The Guardian), the Merseysiders are ready to agree a five-year deal with the former Almeria striker, who could replace Sadio Mane. Liverpool are looking to get a fee of £40million for the African superstar.

In the recently concluded campaign, the young center forward started 32 games in all competitions for the Eagles and directly contributed in 38 goals (34 goals and 4 assists).

The signing of Darwin Nunez would be the ideal response to City’s capture of Erling Haaland. It could be an interesting battle next season. Let’s not get too excited just yet, let’s wait for an official announcement first.