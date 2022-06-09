If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are closing in to secure the signing of Darwin Nunez in the summer transfer window.

Record have already revealed that the deal between the two clubs is complete and the center forward will be signing a five year deal with the Merseysiders.

As far as the salary is concerned, reports in the media suggest that the Benfica striker will become one of the highest earners at Anfield.

According to an exclusive story covered by Gianluigi Longari for Football Transfers, Nunez has agreed a deal that will make him earn around 250,000 euros weekly i.e. £214,000 a week.

So, the entire worth of the five year contract is going to be around £55.6million.

If the above mentioned salary is true, then the 22-year-old star is set to become the second highest earner at Liverpool. He will only be behind Dutch international, Virgil van Dijk, who takes home £220,000 a week (The Mirror).

The Reds have been trying to agree a new contract with Player of the Year, Mohamed Salah, for quite some time but the Egyptian playmaker still earns £200,000 a week. It must be remembered that his current deal will expire next year.

Salah won the Premier League Golden Boot after netting 23 goals last season, on the other hand, Nunez won the Bola de Prata award for being the top scorer in Portugal (26 goals).

Let’s hope that the duo will combine well to dismantle the opponents next season.