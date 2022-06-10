Liverpool are consistently linked with Darwin Nunez and the latest reports suggest that the deal is practically complete with Benfica.

According to an exclusive story covered by Correio da Manha today (press image provided below), the Uruguayan’s sale is set to become the second biggest transfer in the history of the Eagles, however, they will only get a fee of £51million.

The famous Portuguese source have mentioned that Liverpool have agreed to pay 80 million euros initially (without add-ons) and from that sum, the Liga Nos side will only be able to bank 60 million euros (£51million).

It is reported that 11.2 million euros will be transferred to Spanish side Almeria, who sold the South American in 2020 with a clause for future sale.

Super agent, Jorge Mendes, has been handling the details of the transfer and he is getting 10% from the deal. On the other hand, former agents Lasalvia, Macedo and Goncalvez, who dealt with the negotiations when the player moved to Portugal, will also get a share.

CdM claim that at first, Liverpool offered 70 million euros with 30 million euros in add-ons but Benfica rejected the proposal. Then, the Reds made a second bid of initial 80 million euros and 20 million add-ons.

The Eagles are still looking to get another 5 million euros but the deal is practically done and Nunez is expected to move to the Merseysiders

The media outlet have mentioned that Manchester United are consistently trying to sign the player and will continue to do so until they have officially lost the battle.