As per the latest reports going on in the Portuguese media, Darwin Nunez will secure a move to Liverpool very soon.

Renowned media outlets, Jornal de Noticias and O Jogo (press image provided below) have highly positive updates for the Anfield faithful.

News – Liverpool have agreed £55.6million contract to sign star – Report

O Jogo report that the South American center forward will become the most expensive Uruguayan footballer ever after securing his 100 million euros (£85million) move to Liverpool.

The deal is on the verge of completion, the two clubs are discussing the final details of the process and signing is now imminent.

JN have mentioned that Darwin Nunez will be a Liverpool player this summer, the deal is almost complete and an official confirmation can be made as soon as today.

The media outlet also claim that the fee agreed is worth 100 million euros (80 million euros cash + 20 million euros in bonuses).

In the last few hours, Manchester United tried to enter the race but the will of the star striker proved decisive. He has his eyes set on playing under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

The young forward is mainly a No.9 but he can effectively play on the left flank as well. He scored 2 goals against us in the Champions League and was highly impressive at Anfield.

In the first half, he brilliantly chipped our world-class goalie, Alisson, to find the net but the goal was ruled out for offside. In the second half, he slotted the ball past the Brazilian goalkeeper with two more sublime finishes, however, only one goal was awarded.

Nunez troubled Matip and Gomez with his searing pace and even Van Dijk found him quite difficult to deal with (FIVE).